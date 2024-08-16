Justice Mansoor Ali Shah calls for reducing pending cases
Pakistan
Urges business sector to turn to mediation forums
KARACHI (Dunya News) – Supreme Court's senior judge, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, has stressed the need for reducing the burden of pending cases, urging the business sector to turn to mediation forums.
Addressing a seminar on Friday, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah mentioned that in Singapore, corporate sector issues are resolved through arbitration forums, and there is a need to focus on the economy.
He further stated that investment could come into the country under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a good opportunity that should be taken advantage of. He urged the Pakistani business community to prepare themselves for this.