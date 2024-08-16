Dar says he considers Faiz Hameed's arrest a 'miracle'

Says dirty politics has pushed the country down to 47 number in economy from 24th

Fri, 16 Aug 2024 18:27:56 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday he considered the arrest of retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed a ‘miracle’.

Reacting to the arrest of the former ISI chief in Islamabad, he said it was a miracle.

“We are suffering due to the 2014 sit-in,” he said, adding that the general apologised to him as he (Dar) also was a victim of Hameed.

“Dirty politics has pushed the country down to 47th number in economy from 24th, Dar added.

Talking about Senate joint secretary’s family visit and asylum of the family members, he said that in future the Foreign Office would not provide any special facilities to the parliamentary officers.



