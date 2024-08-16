Pakistan warns foreign governments against interfering in its affairs

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan warns foreign governments against interfering in its affairs

She strongly rejected allegations about Pakistan's role in the ouster of Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh

Follow on Published On: Fri, 16 Aug 2024 15:26:37 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Friday warned foreign governments against meddling in Pakistan's internal affairs.

During her weekly news briefing here, she denied that the United States has provided any information about Asif Merchant. Instead, “we are waiting for information from the US on Asif Merchant,” she added.

Asif Merchant was arrested in the United States earlier this week for allegedly plotting the assassination of a political figure, organising rallies and stealing official documents.

Ms Baloch also denied that talks are currently taking place with India for resumption of bilateral trade.

The Foreign Office spokesperson recalled that following India's illegal and unilateral steps in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Aug 5, 2019, several measures were taken by Pakistan including the suspension of bilateral trade which has not yet restored.

Strongly condemning the killing of four Kashmiri youth by Indian occupation forces in Doda district, the spokesperson said this brutal act is yet another example of India's illegal and oppressive steps against the Kashmiri people.

She urged the international community to take immediate and decisive action to hold India accountable for its egregious human rights violations in IIOJK and take steps to protect the rights and freedoms of Kashmiri people.

The spokesperson strongly rejected allegations about Pakistan's role in the ouster of Bangladesh former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

She said Pakistan believes that the people of Bangladesh have the capacity to settle their affairs and determine their future.

About the recent Afghan firing on Torkham border, Ms Baloch regretted the incident saying Pakistani forces responded appropriately in self-defense. She urged the Afghan authorities to exercise restraint and avoid unprovoked acts on Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

She said the Afghan authorities must understand that Pakistani forces will always defend its territory.

The spokesperson said Islamabad remain ready to resolve any misunderstanding through diplomatic channels.

She said Pakistan has consistently raised its concerns about the presence of terrorist hideouts and sanctuaries inside Afghanistan. “We expect the Afghan authorities to take effective and robust action against the terrorist groups,” she stated.

Ms Baloch strongly denounced the storming of Al-Aqsa mosque by hundreds of extremist settlers led by office bearers of Israeli occupation authorities.

“Desecration of one of Islam's holiest sites and obstruction to the rights of worshippers have deeply hurt the sentiments of Muslims worldwide. This act is a violation of Geneva Convention and blatant disregard for multiple UNSC resolutions.”

The spokesperson called upon the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to take immediate action to end the serious and repeated transgressions against the sanctity of holy sites in Jerusalem, protect the Islamic character of Al-Aqsa and ensure the freedom of worship of the Palestinian people.

Ms Baloch said that Iran has every right to defend itself. Israel should be held accountable for genocide of Palestinians, she added.

More than 40,000 civilians, including women and children, have been killed in Gaza so far. Pakistan condemns the ongoing Israeli atrocities in Gaza, She said.