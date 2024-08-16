Former IG Prisons Shahid Saleem Baig arrested

The officer has been taken into custody on allegation of having dubious connections

Fri, 16 Aug 2024 15:42:59 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Prisons former Inspector General (IG) Shahid Saleem Baig has been arrested by intelligence agencies.

According to sources, the former IG has been arrested on the allegation of facilitating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

He has been arrested in his government residence, IG House, "for having connections with intelligence agencies".

Shahid Saleem Baig served as IG Prisons for five years. He retired before the PTI founder’s detention in Adiala Jail.

Meanwhile, Adiala Jail’s former deputy superintendent Zafar also is being investigated.

Office superintendent Nazim Ali Shah (who worked at Rawalpindi jail) is also being interrogated.

Besides, Deputy Superintendent Muhammad Akram’s orderly has been arrested.

Adiala Jail's head warder and a warder also have been apprehended.