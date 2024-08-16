Ex-IG Prisons Shahid Saleem Baig dismisses news of his arrest

The officer says he watched the news of his detention while having a cup of tea at his home

Fri, 16 Aug 2024 23:38:08 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Prisons former Inspector General (IG) Shahid Saleem Baig has dismissed the news of his arrest by the intelligence agencies.

He also released a video message in which he said he had watched the news of his arrest while having a cup of tea at his abode.

‘I am safe and sound at my house and any news of my arrest by the institutions is fake as well as baseless,” Baig said.

Sources, meanwhile, maintained that the arrest of former IG took place, however he was released after questioning and was allowed to head to home.

According to sources, the former IG has been arrested on the allegation of facilitating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.