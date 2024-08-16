PM Shehbaz orders quick rescue efforts for stranded tourists in Astore

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed the authorities concerned on Thursday to ensure the rescue of tourists stranded in floodwaters in Astore, Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office, the prime minister telephoned the Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to inquire about the Astore flood situation and instructed that the stranded tourists, who were isolated due to the disruption in land connectivity, be rescued as quickly as possible.

The prime minister also directed that an alternative route be provided in Fina village due to the loss of the two bridges swept away by the floodwaters.

He instructed that arrangements be made to promptly rescue the stranded tourists and provide them with relief items until the rescue operation was completed.

