President, PM praise security forces for successful IBO in Kurram

They said that the entire nation stands with our forces to end terrorism.

Updated On: Fri, 16 Aug 2024 04:19:37 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised security forces for their successful intelligence-based operation (IBO) against the Khwarij in district Kurram of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his statement on Thursday said that the security forces are committed to end the menace of terrorism from the beloved country.

The Prime minister said the entire nation stands with our forces to end terrorism.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari has paid tribute to security forces for conducting successful operation against Khwarij in district Kurram.

In a statement, President appreciated professionalism of the security forces in this operation. President reiterated national commitment to continue operation for the complete elimination of the menace of terrorism.

He said entire nation stands with its forces for this cause.

