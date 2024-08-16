ECC approves continuation of PM Relief Package

Pakistan

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired the meeting.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 16 Aug 2024 04:06:34 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Thursday approved continuation of the Prime Minister’s Relief Package for the fiscal year 2024-25 through Utility Stores Corporation (USC) with revised price and subsidy.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired the cabinet committee meeting, according to press release issued by the finance ministry.

The proposal to continue the package was presented by the Industries and Production Division, the press release added.

Furthermore, the ECC approved the request of Ministry of Industries and Production to declare warehousing and logistic sector as an industry, it added.

