LHC asks govt counsel to come prepared on plea challenging internet disruption

Petitioner says cutting off internet access is violation of fundamental rights

Updated On: Fri, 16 Aug 2024 14:01:58 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday asked the counsel for the federal government to come prepared with the official response to a petition challenging erratic internet service in the country.

Justice Shakeel Ahmed heard the petition filed on Thursday by Nadeem Sarwar who challenged internet disruption across the country.

The petitioner named the federal government, the PTA, and others respondents.

WHAT'S THE ARGUMENT

The petition argues that the internet and social media apps have been shut down nationwide without any notice or explanation. It states that the internet disruption is affecting businesses and all spheres of life.

It says cutting off internet access is a violation of basic rights.

The petition requests that the federal government's decision to slow down the internet be declared null and void and that orders be issued for the immediate and complete restoration of internet services across the country.

PARALLEL APPLICATION

On Friday, an application was filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against installation of firewall and disruption in internet service.

The application made the cabinet secretary, the IT secretary, and the home secretary respondents. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Ministry of Human Rights also have been made parties in the plea.

The application requests the court to halt the installation of firewall curbing citizens’ fundamental rights.