Hammad Azhar steps down as PTI Punjab president

Says Asghar played a key role in conducting successful rallies

LAHORE (Dunya News) – PTI leader Hammad Azhar has announced his resignation from the position of Punjab party chairman.

He stated that the party’s leadership should be entrusted to those closely connected with PTI founder Imran Khan.

"Unfortunately, I am not connected to the PTI founder. I was, and always will be, a worker of Imran Khan," he said.

Azhar mentioned that he could not visit Adiala Jail due to strict surveillance of his movements and expressed disagreement with certain decisions made by the party leadership.

He clarified that he had not made any deals or held any press conferences, and said that many decisions at the Punjab level were made without consulting him.

Azhar also criticised the replacement of PTI Lahore President Chaudhary Asghar, despite his commendable efforts in organising successful rallies.

“It is impossible for me to continue in this situation, as I cannot go against merit,” Azhar concluded.

PTI Lahore leadership resigns

PTI Lahore President Chaudhry Asghar and General Secretary Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed also resigned from their party positions and responsibilities.

Chaudhry Asghar Gujjar expressed gratitude to party workers for supporting him in the struggle for the release of PTI's founder. He expressed hope that the next president will lead the struggle even better than he did.