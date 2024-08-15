Speaker set to abolish 130 NA posts as part of overhaul

Speaker set to abolish 130 NA posts as part of overhaul

The Finance Committee has given approval for the implementation of the decision

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has decided to reorganise the assembly secretariat by removing around 90 to 130 "unwanted posts".

The move is said to be aimed at saving millions of rupees of national exchequer annually.

Around 90 to 130 posts will be eliminated and administrative reforms undertaken.

The Finance Committee, headed by the speaker, has given approval for the implementation of the decision.