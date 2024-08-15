COAS to host ceremony in honour of Arshad Nadeem on Friday

Nadeem and his family have been invited to the GHQ Rawalpindi for the ceremony

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 15 Aug 2024 18:36:23 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir will host a special ceremony in honour of gold medalist Arshad Nadeem and his family at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi on Friday, Aug 16.

Arshad Nadeem lived up to the expectations of the nation and brought glory to the country. He will be a torchbearer for the young generation of Pakistan in the field of sports.

Last week, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem shattered the Olympics record with a humongous 92.97m throw in javelin final to win the gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Arshad Nadeem now becomes the first individual Olympics gold medallist from Pakistan. He also broke the previous Olympics record of 90.57 - set in 2008 Beijing Olympics by Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen.

Arshad Nadeem breached the 90-metre mark twice. One was 92.97m (second attempt) and the other was 91.79m (sixth and last attempt).

His historic performance has filled Pakistan with immense pride. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the Sindh government have presented him cash awards for ending Pakistan’s medal drought.



