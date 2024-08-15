PTI says Faiz Hameed's inquiry an internal matter of army

Pakistan Pakistan PTI says Faiz Hameed's inquiry an internal matter of army

Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz protest over denial of meeting with Imran Khan

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 15 Aug 2024 18:27:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan said on Thursday the entire nation knew that the leaders had to meet the PTI founder every Thursday and held consultation about issues.

At a press conference alongside Senator Shibli Faraz, he said the inquiry against Faiz Hameed was the army's internal matter.

Shibli Faraz said the rulers were destroying the country. He lambasted the government for "not allowing political discussion with the PTI founder."

He said the country could not move forward with the kind of treatment being meted out to the PTI and its founder.

He slammed the rulers, stating they were dashing people's hopes. "The rulers don't want a bright future of people and the country," he added.

He further said, "we practise politics within the boundaries of the constitution. The imposition of the condition that we cannot have a political conversation with Imran Khan is unacceptable. We will raise this matter in the assembly and approach court."



