Imran Khan accuses Bajwa of removing Faiz at the behest of Nawaz, Shehbaz

Khan stated that investigating Faiz Hameed was military's internal matter.

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 15 Aug 2024 14:32:59 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – In an informal conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan called Lieutenant General (R) Faiz Hameed a valuable asset that was wasted.

Khan stated that the military was investigating Faiz Hameed, and he perceived it as an internal matter. He emphasised that while accountability of General (R) Faiz Hameed was important, it should be applied to other individuals as well.

He further told the media that General (R) Faiz was in communication with the Talibans for over three years. He had good connections with the Taliban, Khan added.

Talking about the statement of Khawaja Asif he said that if Faiz was involved in the planning and execution of May 9 events he must be prosecuted and investigated.

Khan also highlighted that Intelligence Bureau (IB) reports indicated that current Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan was frequently seen with General (R) Bajwa.

He reiterated that he had no connections with Faiz Hameed’s issue.

He accused General Bajwa of removing General (R) Faiz Hameed at the behest of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, which led to a heated confrontation between him and (R) General Bajwa.

The Defence Minister’s support for Bajwa’s extension, according to Khan, confirmed his position.

Furthermore, Khan warned that failing to implement decisions on reserved seats would constitute a third violation of the constitution.

He said he had prepared his party for potential constitutional breaches and the non-allocation of reserved seats to PTI.