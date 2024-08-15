Nawaz Sharif calls for accountability of those who harmed country

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League (N) President and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has emphasised the necessity of holding accountable those who have harmed the country or supported such individuals.

Under Nawaz Sharif's leadership, a consultative meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) was held, attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz, and federal ministers Ata Tarar, Rana Sanaullah, among others.

During the meeting, discussions focused on the current political and economic situation in the country.

Nawaz Sharif stated that extreme caution was needed when making statements. He said that accountability was essential for those who have harmed the country or supported such figures.

He stressed the need to focus more on public issues alongside performance.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif remarked that they were moving in the right direction, standing with the Establishment, respecting all its decisions, and making joint decisions.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasised the need for strict implementation of policies.