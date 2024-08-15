Punjab govt to introduce electric vehicles including bikes, buses

Crackdown would be done on violation of environmental laws.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab government has announced to introduce electric vehicles, including bikes, and buses to mitigate environmental pollution.

Senior provincial minister Marriyum Aurangzeb chaired a key session to review the progress on four crucial sectors. Aurangzeb was briefed about progress on matters related to air quality, school education, population, and health.

The high level delegation of Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) also attended the session.

The effective and actionable roadmap for eradication of smog was also considered in the session. Bikes emitting smoke would be fined by identification through safe cities cameras.

Crop burning in May also increased smog, announced in the session. The government aimed to reduce air pollution by improving the air quality index by 70 PM from 100 PM until 2028.

It was revealed that around 1800 new bikes were registered in Lahore on a daily basis. Motorcycles are the biggest cause of air pollution and contribute around 75 pc to transport pollution.



Decisive legislation and implementation about environmental laws would make it possible to achieve goals for smog reduction.

Marriyum Aurangzeb announced government plans to introduce electric vehicles including bikes and buses to mitigate the environmental pollution.

Crackdown would be done against vehicles and heavy fines would be imposed on violation of environmental laws.

Models from Bangladesh and China could be adopted to control pollution created by bikes.

She asserted that public awareness was for crucial environmental measures. Plantation was inevitable for reduction of environmental challenges.

Marriyum shared plans for access to education, quality education and governance. Tech programs at middle and matric levels would be launched in around 500 schools across Punjab.