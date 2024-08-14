Independence Day parade held at Wagah Border with full zeal

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A lot of people from all walks of life gathered at the Wagah Border to witness the Independence Day parade and the flag-lowering ceremony on Wednesday.

The national anthem was played at the start of the ceremony and the zeal of young people showcased their love for the country.

The slogans of Pakistan Zindabad, Pakistan Army Zindabad were raised during the ceremony.

The patriotism of participants increased manifold by witnessing the parade of Pakistan Rangers which also included the women force.

