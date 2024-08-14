CM Bugti announces construction of 50-bed hospital in Pishin

Says health and education were the top priorities of the provincial government

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has announced construction a 50-bed hospital in Pishin and also granted Rs100 million for the upliftment of the Pishin Local Council.

Addressing a press conference in connection with Independence Day on Wednesday, the Balochistan chief minister said elders of Pashin had always supported Quaid -i-Azam and remain loyal to the Pakistan.

Health and education were the top priorities of the provincial government, he added.

A Balochistan University campus will also be constructed in Pishin while a committee would be formed to make Pishin as separate division he said adding that Rescue 1122 center will also be established on Pisin Highways.

