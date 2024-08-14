Punjab Assembly speaker, London deputy mayor exchange views on trade, bilateral ties

Britain values Pakistan's services for global peace.

Published On: Wed, 14 Aug 2024 15:55:46 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has met with London Deputy Mayor Malik Shakeel Akram.

Both sides exchanged views on investment, trade, Pakistan and Britain bilateral ties and matters of mutual interests.

Malik Ahmad Khan shared his contentment seeing a Muslim and Pakistan-origin deputy mayor of London.

He lauded the pivotal role of the Pakistani community in the development of Britain.

Punjab Assembly speaker hailed the selection of Pakistan-origin Malik Shakeel for office of London deputy mayor.

He asserted that he was hopeful that Shakeel Akram would utilise all resources and capabilities to boost Pakistan and Britain ties.

The London deputy mayor insisted that Britain valued Pakistan's services and efforts for global peace.