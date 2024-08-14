Punjab, Sindh governors extend Independence Day greetings

Wed, 14 Aug 2024 15:27:50 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) — Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori have issued separate messages congratulating the nation on the 77th Independence Day.

In a message, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori praised the founding fathers' relentless efforts and sacrifices in establishing the country.

He paid tribute to the martyrs who gave their lives for the nation on this Independence Day.

Tessori reaffirmed the commitment to develop and prosper Pakistan in line with the vision and ideas of the Quaid-e-Azam and pledged to leave no stone unturned in advancing the country's global economic position.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan also emphasised the immense blessing of freedom granted by Allah.

He acknowledged the sacrifices and struggles of ancestors in establishing the nation and stressed the importance of valuing and safeguarding this divine gift.

He urged citizens to overcome differences and unite as one nation, reflecting on the principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Governor Haider Khan called for active participation in the country's development. He paid homage to the military and security forces who sacrificed their lives for national security.

He also honoured the mothers of soldiers who sacrificed their happiness for the protection of the nation.

The Punjab Governor offered special prayers for the people of Kashmir, and hoped for an end to their suffering and the accomplishment of their freedom.