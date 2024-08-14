Chief Justice Balochistan inaugurates Green Courts initiative on Independence Day

The initiative involved planting trees within the High Court premises.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Balochistan High Court (BHC) Chief Justice Hashim Khan Kakar on Wednesday hoisted the national flag at BHC complex to mark the country’s 77th Independence Day.

Honourable Judges of Balochistan High court, District, Judicial officers, prominent lawyers attended the graceful ceremony.



The CJ BHC, vowing to contribute to the development of Pakistan, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the event of National Independence Day.

The Chief Justice BHC highlighted the importance of self-assessment and future planning on Independence Day. He said that despite limited resources, Pakistan had become a member of the atomic club.

He emphasised that every institution should ensure fair treatment under the law and respect for the constitution and minorities.

Chief Justice Kakir announced the launch of the "Green Courts" campaign to address climate change. The initiative involved planting trees within the High Court premises, with all judges participating in this effort.