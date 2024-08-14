Balochistan chief justice inaugurates Green Courts initiative on Independence Day

The initiative involves planting trees on the high court premises

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Balochistan High Court (BHC) Chief Justice Hashim Khan Kakar on Wednesday hoisted the national flag at the BHC complex to mark the country’s 77th Independence Day.

Honourable judges of Balochistan High court, judicial officers, and lawyers attended the graceful ceremony.

The BHC chief justice, vowing to contribute to the development of Pakistan, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the Independence Day.

He highlighted the importance of self-assessment and future planning. He said despite limited resources, Pakistan had become a member of the atomic club.

He emphasised that every institution should ensure fair treatment under the law and respect for the constitution and minorities.

Chief Justice Kakar announced the launch of "Green Courts" campaign to address climate change. The initiative involved planting trees on the high court premises, with all judges participating in this effort.