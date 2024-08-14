Child dead, 95 revellers injured in aerial firing in Karachi

The injured included women and children

Wed, 14 Aug 2024 16:53:39 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A child was killed and 95 people suffered injuries by aerial firing on the occasion of Independence Day in different parts of the port city on Tuesday night, it is learnt.

As the clock struck 12, revellers fired shots in the air in jubilation in Mauripur Road, PIB Colony, Old Golimar, Korangi, Jamshed quarter, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Lyari and Malir area.

The aerial firing incidents also took place in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nazimabad, Sharifabad, Lyari, Pak Colony and Akhtar Colony.

Last year, two people were killed while more than 80 suffered injuries while celebrating the day.