At least 70 revellers injured in aerial firing in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least 70 people were reportedly injured by aerial firing on the occasion of Independence Day in different parts of the mega city on Tuesday night, it is learnt.

As the clock struck 12, revellers fired shots in the air in jubilation in Mauripur Road, PIB Colony, Old Golimar, Korangi, Jamshed quarter, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Lyari and Malir.

The aerial firing incidents also took place in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nazimabad, Sharifabad, Lyari, Pak Colony, Akhtar Colony, Old Golimar, Korangi Industrial Area, Landhi, Mahmoodabad, Shahrah-e-Noorjahan and Hydari.

The injured included women and children. However, no loss of life has been reported from anywhere in the city.

Last year, two people were killed while more than 80 sustained injuries while celebrating the day.