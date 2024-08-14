President Zardari approves awards for 104 individuals in recognition of services to Pakistan

The awards will be presented at a special ceremony on March 23, 2025.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News/Web Desk) – In recognition of services to Pakistan, President Asif Zardari has approved awards for 104 Pakistani and foreign individuals.

According to a notification from the President's Office, the awards will be presented at a special ceremony on March 23, 2025.

Notable recognitions include the posthumous award of the Nishan-e-Pakistan to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, and the Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Arshad Nadeem in the field of sports and Sitara-e-Imtiaz to Murad Sadpara.

The Nishan-e-Imtiaz will be awarded posthumously to Nasir Kazmi in the field of literature. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud will receive the Hilal-e-Pakistan, and Aamir Hafeez Ibrahim will be awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz for contributions to science and technology.

Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali and Sardar Muhammad Aftab Ahmad Khan Watto will receive the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, while Dr. Sarah Qureshi, Dr. Rafiuddin, and Professor Dr. Usman Qamar will be honored with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

In recognition of bravery, the Hilal-e-Shujaat will be awarded posthumously to Sub-Inspector Taimoor Shehzad, Soldier Muhammad Asif, SP Muhammad Ijaz Khan, DSP Sardar Hussain, DSP Allama Iqbal, LHC Muhammad Farooq, Additional SHP Adnan Afridi, Allah Rakhyo Nandwani, Constable Jahanzaib, and Constable Irshad Ali.

The Sitara-e-Shujaat will be awarded to Malik Sabz Ali and Captain (Retd) Hamza Anjum.

Additionally, awards will be given to Fareeha Pervaiz, Imad Shakeel Butt, Mir Nadir Khan Magsi, Barrister Zafarullah, Muneeza Hashmi, Khawaja Anwar Majeed, and Hussein Dawood, among others.

Awards will also be presented in the fields of medicine, literature, and the arts, as well as to taxpayers and exporters.