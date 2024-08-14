We must be grateful for independence, asserts Maryam Nawaz

Stressed for minorities' protection

Published On: Wed, 14 Aug 2024 11:06:13 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz stressed that we all should be grateful for living in an independent country.

Addressing a ceremony at Hazoori Bagh on Independence Day, she felicitated the nation on 77th Independence Day for having a blessing of freedom.

Punjab CM highlighted the Palestinians being subjected to tyranny and oppression and prayed for their freedom.

She commended Arshad Nadeem, Olympic Gold Medalist and stressed for hardwork and dedication.

Maryam Nawaz insisted that talent must be nurtured as there was no dearth of talent in Pakistan.

She stated that youth was the future builder of state and they have to set an example of unity, faith and discipline.

Punjab CM stressed for protection of minorities as white colour in the Pakistan flag represented the minorities and all citizens were equal.

She paid tribute to soldiers for defending the motherland by sacrificing their lives.

Maryam Nawaz emphasised on unity and serving the country and vowed for national development and prosperity.