Google celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day with special doodle

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Search giant Google is celebrating the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan with a special doodle. The Doodle artwork features Mangoes, the national fruit of Pakistan.

Google's message on Pakistan's Independence Day reads, “This Doodle celebrates Pakistan’s Independence Day. On this day in 1947, the country gained its freedom and sovereignty after centuries of foreign rule.”

“Pakistan’s national fruit is featured in today’s artwork! Mangoes have been ingrained in the nation’s culture since ancient times, and ones that grow in Pakistan are known for their amazing flavor and texture. They symbolize affection, generosity, and prosperity, and are exchanged between friends and family as gifts. These sweet and soft fruits are also used in several refreshing dishes and beverages across the country,” it said.

“Have a mango-nificent Independence Day, Pakistan!” Google's message reads.

