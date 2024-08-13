Deputy PM reaches Quetta to participate in I-Day celebration
Pakistan
QUETTA (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has reached Quetta to participate in the Independence Day celebrations.
National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has also accompanied him on a two-day visit.
On the arrival of Ishaq Dar, strict security measures were taken while a heavy contingent of security forces were deployed in the city.
Helicopter patrolled and all roads leading to Ayub Stadium were closed.