Govt decides to amend passport issuance rules

Pakistan Pakistan Govt decides to amend passport issuance rules

The amendments would allow citizens to apply for new or renewal of passport in any city of Pakistan

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 13 Aug 2024 17:48:58 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has decided to amend the passport rules in order to extend more facilities to applicants across the country.

The amendment, if approved, would allow the citizens to get their new passport or apply for renewal in any city.

Furthermore, the applicants would also be enabled to submit passport fee of all categories at an branch of the national Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

The Ministry of Interior has issued the summary for amendment in the passport rules to the federal cabinet for approval.

The Government of Pakistan issues passport to its bonafide citizens to facilitate their journey and provide them protection while travelling in foreign countries through the good offices of Pakistan Diplomatic Missions.

Passport is the only document that confirms the Pakistani identity of the citizen abroad, as well as, realises his/her right to exit from the country and entry into the country.

