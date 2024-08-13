Tarar says Arshad Nadeem has increased Aug 14 joy

He says the gold medalist would reach the capital and receive a special welcome

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information Atta Tarar said on Tuesday due to Arshad Nadeem’s win in the Olympics, the pleasure of the Independence Day has increased manifold.

He made this remark in a presser where he said pleasant news were coming ahead of the big day as the whole nation could not be happier because the country had been waiting for a gold medal for four decades.

Tarar highlighed that the gold medalist would reach in the capital through a special plane of air force and the cabinet member would accord a historic welcome to their hero.

The federal minister said due to Arshad, the green flag flew high after a gap of many years in the Paris Olympics adding his achievement was even bigger than that of the 1992 World Cup.

He said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had also went to the gold medalist’s abode in Mian Channu and handed him rewards of Rs100 million and a car.