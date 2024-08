BLF militant shot down by fellow comrade

Shabmin was involved in attacks on security forces

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A terrorist linked with the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) was killed on Tuesday.

According to informed sources, terrorist Shambin aka Shehak was killed by his fellow terrorist.

Security sources said that Shambin was involved in various terror attacks on the security forces and had plotted attacks on those who had given up on insurgency.