Gen Asim to attend Independence Night Parade at PMA tonight

Updated On: Tue, 13 Aug 2024 15:42:15 PKT

KAKUL (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir will attend an Independence Night Parade at the Pakistan Military Academy here on Tuesday night.

The function is being held in connection with the 77th Independence Day celebrations. The army chief will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Cadets of the Pakistan Military Academy will present a spectacular demonstration of their skills in the drill parade.

On this occasion, a special tribute will be paid to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the motherland.