PM Shehbaz reaffirms commitment to building a prosperous Pakistan

Speaking to cabinet members, he said that teamwork is essential for achieving success

Updated On: Tue, 13 Aug 2024 14:46:07 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed his strong commitment to transform Pakistan into a prosperous and robust nation through the collective efforts of all segments of society, working together as a team.

In his opening remarks at the federal cabinet meeting, he said that teamwork is essential for achieving success.

He stressed the importance of learning from past mistakes and moving forward with relentless day-and-night efforts to build the nation envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

This year on Independence Day, he said, the entire nation will reaffirm its commitment to work tirelessly for the country’s progress.

Paying tribute to Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem, he said that his hard work and dedication have added even more significance to the Independence Day celebrations. Despite numerous challenges, Arshad excelled through his unwavering effort.

His success was also a testament to the support of his parents and coach, which helped him secure the gold medal.

He said Arshad has emerged as a symbol of unity and national pride and announced that he has recommended the nation’s highest honours be awarded to him in recognition of his hard work and service to the country.

He also mentioned that he has invited Arshad and his family to the prime minister’s residence in Islamabad for dinner today, as a gesture of appreciation from both the government and the entire nation.

He praised the power minister, his team, and other cabinet members for their efforts to make electricity more affordable. He emphasized that it was crucial to remember that industrial revival was impossible without reducing production costs, particularly electricity charges.

He discussed his goal of revitalizing the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) by cutting red tape, streamlining routine paperwork, and digitizing the entire process. He mentioned that consultants have already been appointed to help achieve this objective. He also directed that every ministry should go paperless, as success was unattainable without embracing innovation.

He further noted that the stay sought by some FBR officers has been vacated thanks to the government’s proactive approach.