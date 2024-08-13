Punjab CM discusses economic, political matters with Aleem Khan

Matters related to privatisation were also deliberated on

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday met Minister of Privatisation, Special Investment Board and Communication Aleem Khan.

The duo discussed matters of mutual interests including economic and political matters whereas development plan of Lahore also came under discussion. Matters related to privatisation were also deliberated on.

The federal minister lauded CM for her projects including clinic on wheels, field hospitals and first ever air ambulance service.

On this occasion, CM said that construction and expansion of more than 600 roads would greatly benefit people, adding that making of five new highways was a gift for the people of Punjab.

She also said that the Punjab Government would provide solar penals to ease pressure on people stricken by high electricity cost.



The minister apprised the CM of privatisation of the national flag carrier and start of one-window operation by the Board of Investment.

