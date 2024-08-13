General Faiz might not be solely responsible for May 9 events

Asif pointed out that the events of May 9 seem to implicate Faiz Hameed

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Defense Minister Khawaja Asif stated that if the claims of interference on May 9th are accurate, it would not be solely the work of Faiz Hameed.

He further emphasised that the military's internal accountability system was very effective.

He further noted that General Faiz Hameed has continued to be involved in political events even after his retirement.