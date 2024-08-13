Interior minister expresses grief over Panjgur DC killing

Pakistan Pakistan Interior minister expresses grief over Panjgur DC killing

Mohsin Naqvi says he is deeply grieved over martyrdom of DC Zakir Baloch

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 13 Aug 2024 10:45:22 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi Monday strongly condemned attack on the vehicle of Deputy Commissioner Panjgur in Mustung area. He expressed grief over the martyrdom of Deputy Commissioner Zakir Baloch in the attack.

Interior Minister prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyred in heaven and patience for the bereaved family.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured Abdul Malik and Ahmed Jan.

Mohsin Naqvi said that he is deeply grieved over the martyrdom of DC Zakir Baloch, who was martyred while performing his duty.

