Balochistan CM condemns attack on DC Panjgur

Pakistan Pakistan Balochistan CM condemns attack on DC Panjgur

He directed officials concerned to arrest those miscreants involved in the incident.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 13 Aug 2024 03:23:42 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti Monday expressed his sorrow over the martyrdom of Deputy Commissioner Panjgur Zakir Baloch in the firing incident in Mastung.

He directed officials concerned to arrest those miscreants involved in the incident as soon as possible.

The chief minister said that Zakir Baloch was a rising star of civil service whose services would always be remembered.

He said that the terrorist elements involved in the incident would not be forgiven and would be pursued till their arrest.

In the fight against terrorists, everyone has to respond unitedly, he said.

The CM prayed for the elevation ranks of martyred and for the patience of the bereaved family. He also directed the provision of better treatment facilities to the injured persons.

