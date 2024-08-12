Pakistan made weak to endure war with neighbour: President Zardari

Says missiles have no religion as they do never know whether person in front is Christian or Muslim

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari has said after the tragedy of East Pakistan, West Pakistan was weakened and made to endure war with neighboring country which was no one else’s fault but Pakistanis’ own.

The president expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held on the occasion of World Minorities Day.

He said minorities had an important role in the growth and development of the country and the purpose of celebrating the day was to acknowledge the role of minorities belonging to various religion.

Zardari stated missiles had no religion as they did never know whether the person in front was a Christian or a Muslim.

“If you think there is no Christian in Gaza, you are wrong, Christian are also being sacrificed in politics,” he concluded.

