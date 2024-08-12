PTA to implement new plan for blocking SIMs in phases

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has developed a new plan to block SIM cards.

According to sources, PTA has obtained data from NADRA and will proceed with SIM closures in three phases.

In the first phase, SIMs registered with fake or canceled identity cards will be blocked.

The second phase will involve blocking SIMs registered with expired identity cards, while the third phase will address SIMs registered in the names of deceased individuals.

Sources also indicate that users have started receiving messages from PTA.

The phased SIM blocking process is set to begin on August 16.