President Zardari grants 90-day sentence reduction on Independence Day

Reduction will not apply to those convicted of murder, espionage, or activities against the state.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – On the occasion of Independence Day, President Asif Ali Zardari has announced a 90-day reduction in sentences for prisoners.

The sentence reduction, approved under Article 45 of the Constitution, will not apply to those convicted of murder, espionage, or activities against the state.

It also excludes offenders convicted of rape, theft, robbery, abduction, and terrorism, as well as those involved in financial crimes or damage to national treasury.

The reduction will not apply to individuals sentenced under the Foreigners Act, 1946, or the Narcotic Control (Amendment) Act 2022.

However, it will apply to male prisoners over 65 years old who have served one-third of their sentence, as well as women prisoners over 60 years old who have served one-third of their sentence.

Additionally, the reduction will apply to women prisoners with children and to minors who have served one-third of their sentence.