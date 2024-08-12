Court rejects Bushra Bibi's interim bail request in May 9 cases

Pakistan Pakistan Court rejects Bushra Bibi's interim bail request in May 9 cases

Court directed that the investigation into Bushra Bibi be completed within seven days.

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 12 Aug 2024 12:57:53 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The court has dismissed the interim bail plea of Bushra Bibi, wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, concerning 12 cases related to vandalism on May 9, 2023.

Over 500 accused, including Imran Khan, were presented in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi in connection with the May 9 incidents.

During the proceedings, the court directed that the investigation into Bushra Bibi be completed within seven days.

The court remarked that when an accused is arrested in that many cases, an investigation becomes necessary.

Subsequently, the court rejected Bushra Bibi's interim bail application in the cases related to the events of May 9.