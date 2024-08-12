In-focus

NAB court acquits Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in illegal appointments case

NAB court acquits Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in illegal appointments case

Pakistan

Thanks NAB for acquitting him after four years

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday acquitted all accused including former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in case of illegal appointment in the Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

The hearing was held in the NAB court Karachi in which court accepted application of the NAB authorities of taking back the case and acquitting all those accused.

Other who were acquitted included former managing director of PSO Inranul Haq, former petroleum secretary Arshad Mirza and Yaqoob Sattar.

Abbasi speaks to media

Former premier spoke to media outside the NAB court Karachi where he thanked his acquittal after four long years, stressing closure of the NAB if country was to be run smoothly.

He said his newly-launched party was ready to stand by all those parties who would work according to the constitution, adding that courts should review its procedure of handling cases.
 

Related Topics
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
NAB
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics



Related News