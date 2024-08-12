Sheikh Rashid predicts technocrat govt by Sept 20

Sheikh Rashid predicts technocrat govt by Sept 20

Says Nawaz Sharif would not give extension to anyone

Mon, 12 Aug 2024 12:18:24 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Former federal minister Sheikh Rashid on Monday predicted that the government would be sent packing soon as technocrats would hold the reins from Sept 20.

Speaking to media outside the Adiala Jail, Rashid said that the government was preparing to step down and interviews for new set-up were being taken in this regard. He also announced to be fully participating in political activities from Aug 31.

He said that former premier Nawaz Sharif would not give extension to anyone whereas Shehbaz Sharif didn’t have any power as the government was reduced to rubble.

“I am facing 14 cases but I haven’t uttered a single word against Imran Khan and his wife unlike others who made statements under section 164 after remaining in jail for less than four days,” he remarked.

Rashid urged Inter-Services Intelligence Director General to ask police to return his essentials confiscated during arrest.

“I had never thought that people from ‘Gate No.4’ would pick me up. I have connection with only one person not with an entire party. The Workers are being treated unfairly,” he deplored.

He concluded his press talk with a demand of amnesty from Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

