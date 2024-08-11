Six die as bus collides with car in Bhakkar

Eyewitness says accident takes place due to overtaking

Sun, 11 Aug 2024 23:42:55 PKT

BHAKKAR (Dunya News) – Six people died and another was injured when a car collided with a bus in Bhakkar on Sunday.

The incident occurred near Jhang Road Mankira, where a car hit a passenger bus coming from the opposite direction.

As a result, six people died on the spot.

Eyewitnesses reported that the accident happened due to overtaking.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to the hospital. Among the victims were three men, two girls, and a boy, all from Mianwali.