Contributions of minority communities to the nation's development and prosperity are unforgettable: ISPR

On the Minority Day, the Armed Forces extended their congratulations to the minority communities.

Published On: Sun, 11 Aug 2024 09:50:37 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has emphasised the indispensable role of minority communities in the progress and prosperity of the nation.

Service Chiefs also conveyed their greetings to Pakistan's minorities.

ISPR stated that the contributions of minority communities to the nation's development and prosperity were unforgettable and that they were an essential and integral part of society.

The statement further highlighted that the rights and freedoms of minorities were sacred and fully in accordance with the Constitution and Islam.