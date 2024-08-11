Olympic hero offers Fajr prayer at Raiwind Tablighi Markaz

Security was tightened around the Markaz

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 11 Aug 2024 07:36:34 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Olympic hero offered his Fajr prayer at Raiwind Tablighi Markaz. He was welcome by Ulema of the Markaz.

Security was tightened around the Markaz. A special police contingent was guarding the convoy of the national hero.

After spending some time in Markaz, he left for Mian Channu. He said Allah gave him honour to win the title for Pakistan. He said every Pakistani is happy with his success, reiterating his commitment to promote javelin throw.

Arshad Nadeem shattered the Olympic record with a humongous 92.97m throw in Javelin final to win the Gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday.

Arshad Nadeem now becomes the first individual Olympic gold medallist from Pakistan. Arshad Nadeem broke the previous Olympic record of 90.57 - set in 2008 Beijing Olympics by Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen.

Neeraj Chopra came up with a season best throw of 89.45m to clinch silver. Grenada's Anderson Peters fetched the bronze medal with a throw of 88.54m.

Arshad Nadeem breached the 90-metre mark twice. One was 92.97m (second attempt) and the other was 91.79m (sixth and last attempt).

The last time Pakistan stood on the Olympic medal podium was on Aug 8, 1992, when the national hockey team defeated the Netherlands 4-3 to win a bronze medal at the Barcelona Olympics. This is the first Olympic gold for Pakistan in any discipline in the last 40 years.

Today, exactly 32 years later, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem created history by winning gold medal in javelin throw event.

Earlier, Arshad Nadeem was unable to make his first throw. Germany's Julian Weber also failed to make his first throw.

Finland's Lassi made his first throw with a distance of 78.81 meters, while India's Neeraj Chopra's first throw was invalid. Finland's Oliver Helander made his first throw with a distance of 80.92 meters.

The Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch made his second throw with a distance of 84.52 meters.

After him, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem made his second throw, achieving a distance of 92.97 meters, setting a new Olympic record.

The previous Olympic record was 90.57 meters, set by Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

