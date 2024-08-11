IPP, PMLN agree to work jointly for people's welfare

Marriyum Aurangzeb, Shoaib Siddiqui talk on Lahore Development Package

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and PMLN will continue public service together in Punjab, agreed Marriyum Aurangzeb and MPA Shoaib Siddiqui.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb met various parliamentarians from PMLN as well as with the General Secretary IPP here on Saturday.

During the meeting with MPA and General Secretary IPP Punjab Shoaib Siddiqui, political and economic situation was discussed while both the leaders also talked on “Lahore Development Package” and various development projects of PP-149 in detail.

Senior Provincial Minister promised to provide funds for upgradation projects of schools and hospitals of PP-149 while also agreed that sports grounds including Railway Stadium, Carson Ground and Griffin Ground will also be upgraded.

Marriyum Aurangzeb assured Shoaib Siddiqui that a “basic health centre” in Jamilabad slums will be established while improvement of hospitals in the vicinity will be upgraded soon.

Under “Lahore Development Package” funds will also be released soon for the launch of development works in the constituency, the senior minister maintained.

MPA Shoaib Siddiqui expressed his gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and senior provincial minister for completing development work in the constituency. He said the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has paid her right to be a daughter of Punjab with people-friendly and pro-poor thinking. The IPP and PMLN will continue public service together in Punjab, agreed both Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shoaib Siddiqui.

Meanwhile, on the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a meeting was held with the senior minister of Punjab and party leaders and members of parliament.

Former Federal Minister Saira Afzal Tarar also met Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. In the meeting, development plans of the constituencies, future political strategy were discussed.

Party leaders and members of the assembly paid tribute to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's people-friendly programme, reduction in inflation and record development project. The CM has created an administrative revolution in the province, assembly members pay tribute to Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Hamida Wahiduddin, Rana Ejaz Ahmad Noon, Mian M Moin Watone, former member of the National Assembly M Tufail, former members of the Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Ashraf and Dr Muzaffar Sheikh were also among those who met with the senior minister.