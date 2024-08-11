Punjab gives final shape to climate change policy

Policy aims to eliminate smog, hazardous impacts of climate change

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Punjab government has given a final shape to its “Punjab Climate Change Policy & Action Plan 2024” and the plan will be submitted in the next cabinet meeting for approval.

The plan was made in the light of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's vision for the elimination of smog along with eliminating hazardous impacts of climate change has been transformed into Punjab's maiden grand plan.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb presided over a meeting in which it has been decided to submit “Punjab Climate Change Policy & Action Plan 2024” in the next cabinet meeting.

Secretary Environment & Climate Change presented the proposed manuscript in the meeting and gave a detailed briefing in this regard as well.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb lauded the manuscript quality of 'Punjab Climate Change Policy & Action Plan 2024' and commended the team on making dedicated efforts in its preparation.

The senior minister directed that 'Punjab Climate Change Policy & Action Plan 2024' manuscript should be sent to all the relevant stakeholders.

It was decided in the meeting to expedite 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign, making green investment in the affected sectors along with incorporating 'Climate Change Education' in the educational curriculum.

The proposal to conserve and utilise rainwater in the government buildings along with launching these experimental programmes in various districts was reviewed in the meeting.

The proposal to establish 'Water Quality Monitoring System' to assess quality of water along with introducing laws to control underground water was also reviewed.

The proposal to introduce latest methods in the irrigation system for water conservation along with establishing small dams in the Pothohar and Rohi areas was unanimously agreed.

The proposal to launch a 'Special Management Plan' to save South Punjab from famine was comprehensively reviewed in the meeting.

The proposal to grant climate-friendly interest-free loans to small scale business persons was put forth in the meeting.

Secretary Environment while giving a briefing apprised that the motive behind undertaking such formidable steps is to generate better capability to counter and cope up with the hazardous climate change effects.

The climate change was not only increasing earth's temperature but intensity of heat as well. The destructive effects of climate change are coming to surface in the shape of frequent occurrence of floods, famine and forests fire incidents, the minister said adding Punjab was emitting approximately 95 thousand kilotonnes of greenhouse gases and 7 thousand 17 kilotonnes health injurious gases.

High temperature hot spots persist in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Mianwali, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sargodha, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Multan, the meeting revealed.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said, "Climate change is a global issue which pertains to human life and death. The climate change effects are causing a colossal loss to the global climate and destruction to human lives as well.

CM Maryam Nawaz's vision is to save the human and animal lives. Besides undertaking concrete steps, awareness needs to be imparted to all segments of people about the importance of planting trees so as to save the climate from toxic effects of injurious and poisonous gases."