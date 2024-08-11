Glimpses from Lahore Airport: Celebrations erupt, fireworks set off

Lahorites make the weekend most of it engaging in joyful activities

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The arrival of Arshad Nadeem coincided at weekend which is normally a day when the Lahorites make the most of it engaging in joyful activities, which they normally don’t in other days.

YOUNGSTERS HIT THE ROADS

Youngsters hit the roads leading to the Lahore airport on their bikes singing national anthem and songs to welcome their hero who won the gold at Paris Olympics.

EVERYONE SEEMS INQUISITIVE ABOUT THE GAME

Though before this remarkable victory in javelin throw competition in Paris Olympics most of the youngsters don’t know about this game, now everyone seems inquisitive about this sports and searching Google to learn the rules and knowledge how this game is played, which means it is Arshad Nadeem who has introduced this game to the youth, paving way for the birth of more players and champions.

When the javelin titan landed in Lahore, people started dancing to the beat of drums they arranged at the airport. The jubilant masses distributed sweets and exchanged greetings on the arrival of Arshad Nadeem.

The person who first met the hero was no other than his father who hugged his son with teary-eyed.

Then there come ministers including Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafique, and sports officials who received Arshad Nadeem and garlanded flowers on him.

Rangers gave him guard of honour with their traditional style. When he came out of the airport, huge crowd of people received him with slogans well-done Arshad, well-done Arshad, live long Arshad, live long Pakistan.

A DOUBLE-DECKER BUS

A double-decker bus was arranged for the hero. Excited people waved their hands to Arshad Nadeem standing on double-decker bus.

He was not alone in the double-decker bus, his father, mother, sisters and brothers were with him.

ARSHAD NADEEM’S WORDS

Talking to the media on his arrival at the airport, the hero said, “I am grateful to Allah, and link my success to the nation, my parents’ prayers and best training of my coaches and sports officials.

“I got this millstone with great efforts and thank all those who announced promoting javelin game in Pakistan.”

LEAVE FOR MIAN CHNNU

On the wish of Arshad Nadeem, the family left the City for their hometown Mian Channu on Saturday night after attending an event at Gaddafi Stadium.