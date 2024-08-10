'Azm-e-Istehkam': Govt unveils postage stamp honouring Arshad Nadeem

The stamp features image of Arshad Nadeem, paying tribute to his achievement

Sat, 10 Aug 2024 20:47:41 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The federal government has issued a special postage stamp themed 'Azm-e-Istehkam' in connection with Pakistan's Independence Day, which will be celebrated on Wednesday.

The postage stamp features an image of Pakistani Olympian Arshad Nadeem, paying tribute to his achievements. Arshad Nadeem set a new Olympic record with a javelin throw of 92.97 meters at the Paris Olympics and won the gold medal, serving as an inspiration for the younger generation.

The title 'Azm-e-Istehkam' on the postage stamp represents the government's unwavering commitment to the country's progress and stability.

The inclusion of the Minar-e-Pakistan in the design also highlights the symbolic significance of Pakistan's struggle for independence.

The postage stamp aims to educate future generations about the country's struggle for independence, the sacrifices made, and the government's continued efforts toward stability.